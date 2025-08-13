"Matter Of Pride For North Karnataka": Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On New SEZ

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has welcomed the central government's announcement that a proposal by Aequs Infra's Hubballi Durable Goods Cluster Pvt Ltd to set up a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for electronic components has become a reality.

"This is a matter of joy and pride for North Karnataka, especially for the industrialists of Hubballi-Dharwad," Mr Joshi, the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, said in a post on X.

The SEZ has been notified in the gazette by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union minister said.

"Recognising the need for electronics manufacturing in this region, I had requested the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to approve it. Out of the total 391 acres of land in Aequs Infra's Hubballi Durable Goods Cluster, 28 acres have now been declared as an SEZ for electronics. In the coming days, as new electronics industries arrive, there is scope to expand the SEZ further," said Mr Joshi, whose Lok Sabha constituency is Dharwad.

He said the SEZ will boost production of electronic products in the Hubballi-Dharwad industrial area.

"It will be a decisive step towards transforming Hubballi into a global electronics manufacturing hub. With its strategic location and skilled workforce, Hubballi-Dharwad is ready for rapid industrial growth, quality job creation, and economic progress," the Union Minister said.

He also congratulated the management of Aequs Infra for their vision and commitment in obtaining the SEZ for electronic components.