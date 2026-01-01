Amid Hindi Imposition Row, Karnataka vs Kerala Over Mandatory Malayalam

Kerala government's move to make Malayalam the compulsory first language in schools located in border areas with Karnataka - coming amid the backlash against what has been called the imposition of Hindi by the Centre -- has drawn strong objections from the neighbouring state. The proposed provision under the Malayalam Language Bill-2025, which mandates Malayalam as the first language from Classes 1 to 10 is expected to inconvenience Kannada-speaking students -- particularly in Kasaragod district.

In a strongly worded post on X, formerly Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "For children of linguistic minorities, language is not a "subject" alone, it is identity, dignity, access and opportunity... If this Bill is passed, Karnataka will do everything to oppose it, using all the rights granted by our Constitution".

When the state enforces a different language as first language, it "burdens students... disrupts academic progression and confidence", he said.

Asking the Kerala government to withdraw the "coercive approach", he added, "Kerala has every right to promote Malayalam with pride. Karnataka does the same for Kannada which is our heartbeat and our identity. But promotion cannot become an imposition".

India's unity rests on respecting every language and every citizen's right to learn in their mother tongue.



The proposed Malayalam Language Bill-2025, by mandating compulsory Malayalam as the first language even in Kannada-medium schools, strikes at the heart of linguistic... — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) January 8, 2026

The Karnataka Border Area Development Authority has also objected to the move, declaring that it would adversely affect Kannada-speaking students living in the border areas. Raising the issue with the Kerala Governor during a representation submitted on January 7, the Karnataka body termed the bill unconstitutional and said it violates the linguistic rights of minorities guaranteed under the Indian Constitution.

Officials pointed out that Kasaragod is a Kannada linguistic facilitation region, where students traditionally study Kannada as their first language and choose Hindi, Sanskrit, or Urdu as second languages.

Enforcing Malayalam as a compulsory first language, they warned, will disrupt existing education systems and hamper students' academic prospects, especially when pursuing higher education outside Kerala.

The authority also recalled that a similar Malayalam language bill was rejected by the President of India in 2017 and noted that the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has repeatedly advised Kerala to protect the interests of linguistic minorities.

In its submission, the Authority demanded mandatory appointment of Kannada teachers in Kannada-medium schools, installation of Kannada signboards in public offices and transport hubs, and the use of Kannada in official correspondence in Kasaragod district.

The Kerala Governor has assured that the bill will be reviewed, taking into account the constitutional safeguards available to linguistic minorities.

The Karnataka Border Area Development Authority said it would continue to pursue the matter to protect the language, culture, and educational rights of border-area Kannadigas.