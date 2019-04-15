Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Expected Today On Official Website

Karnataka PUC result for 2nd year students is expected today

PUC Results 2019: Karnataka 2nd PUC result is expected to be released today. PUC or Pre-university Course examination is equivalent to class 12th and is conducted by Department of Pre University Examination (PUE), Karnataka. The Karnataka PUC result will be released on the official PUE website and SuVidya, the dedicated portal for PUC results. It is the same portal where the Department of PUE had released the Karnataka 1st PUC result 2019 in March.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams for 2019 concluded on March 18, 2019 and the board is ready to release the result, with 3 days to spare, in a month.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019: How to check?

Karnataka Department of Pre University Examination will announce 2nd PUC result today

Step one: Go to official website for Karnataka PUC result: www.karresults.nic.in, www.pue.kar.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link provided.

Step three: Enter the necessary details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

After Karnataka 2nd PUC result declaration, the department will announce the examination dates for supply exams. Supply exams are conducted for students who fail to clear the board exams and wish to clear the paper this year itself.

Those who qualify in the PUC 2nd year will be eligible for admission to degree programs. The entrance exam for admission to degree programs such as Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science courses, B.Pharma and other Professional Courses, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducts KCET. KCET 2019 will be conducted on April 29 and April 30. The Kannada language test will be conducted on May 1, 2019.

