Karnataka PUC Results Likely To Be Announced Next Week

Karnataka PUC Results 2019 Date, Time Update

Karnataka PUC Results 2019: Students who took their 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) exam under Department of Pre University Examination (PUE), Karnataka can expect the PUC results next week. As claimed by various sections of media, PUE Director C Shikha has confirmed that the Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be released on April 15. When asked about the Karnataka 2nd PUC result time, she said it will be released by 11 am on April 15. The PUC results will be available for students to download at 12 noon. Colleges, affiliated to the Board, will publish the results the next day on April 16.

Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be available on the official website pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

In a first, this year the PUE department released the 1st PUC result at SuVidya portal. SuVidya portal is dedicated specifically to result for First Year PUC examination. Updates on new result links will be available to candidates on the official portal of PUE department.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results How To Check

Go to the websites given above

Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC result

Enter the details asked for

Submit the details

Get the Karnataka 2nd PUC result

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.