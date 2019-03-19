Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2019 Released At SuVidya; How To Check

Karnataka 1st PUC exam 2019 result released

Karnataka First Year PUC examination result for South Bengaluru students was released today on the SuVidya portal. SuVidya portal is dedicated specifically to result for First Year PUC examination. Students who appeared for the First Year PUC or Pre-University Certificate examination can now check their result using their registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka First PUC Result 2019: How to check?

Karnataka First PUC Result 2019 released for South Bengaluru students

Step one: Go to SuVidya portal using the following url: http://results.bspucpa.com/

Step two: Enter your registration number.

Step three: Enter your date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students can also check their result on their mobile phones using these same steps.

As per some media reports, a total of 56,250 students appeared for the first year PUC examination in South Bengaluru out of which 50,694 students passed in the examination. Students who pass in the first year will be promoted to 2nd year PUC which is equivalent to class 12th.

Students who have failed in the first PUC exam can appear for the supplementary exam which will be conducted from April 26 to May 10, 2019. The date sheet for the first PUC supplementary exam is available on the official website.

