Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025 Out, Over 60,000 Students Pass, Check Details

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025 Out: Stream-wise, the Arts stream recorded the lowest success rate at 25.38%.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025 Out: The result shows that girls have outshone boys yet again.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025 Out: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the results for the 2nd PUC Exam 2 today, May 16, 2025. Students who took the examination can now access their results on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

This year, the 2nd PUC Exam 2 was held from April 24 to May 8 across 332 centres in the state. A total of 1,94,077 students appeared for the exam, conducted as an opportunity for improvement. Of these, 60,692 candidates have cleared the exam, registering an overall pass percentage of 31.27%.

Girls Outperform Boys Once Again

The result shows that girls have outshone boys yet again. The pass percentage among female candidates stands at 36.38%, while that of male candidates is 34.34%.

Arts Stream Records Lowest Pass Rate

Stream-wise, the Arts stream recorded the lowest success rate at 25.38%. Commerce and Science streams saw pass percentages of 35.74% and 35.14%, respectively.

Steps To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025

  • Visit the official website - karresults.nic.in
  • Click on the link for "Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2025"
  • Enter your registration number and select your stream
  • Submit the details
  • Check and download the result for future reference

Revaluation And Exam 3 Registration Open

Students who are dissatisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation via the board's website. Meanwhile, registration for the 2nd PUC Exam 3 has also begun and will continue until May 26, 2025. Students can register through their respective colleges without waiting for revaluation results.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Schedule And Fee

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 will be held from June 9 to June 20.

Application Fee:

First attempt: Rs 175 per subject

Second attempt: Rs 350 per subject

KSEAB has advised students to prepare accordingly as this will be their next chance to improve scores before moving to higher education options.

