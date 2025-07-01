Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 Declared, 22.78% Students Pass, Check Direct Link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 OUT: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the results for the 2nd PUC Exam 3 for the year 2025. Students who appeared for the third round of the Class 12 Pre-University Certificate (PUC) exams can now access their marks memo on the official portal, karresults.nic.in, and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

To download their marks memo, students need to enter their enrollment number and date of birth. The enrollment number can be found on their admit card.

Here's the direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025

This year, 82,683 students who could not clear Exams 1 and 2 had registered for Exam 3. Of them, 18,834 passed, equivalent to 22.78 per cent pass rate.

In addition, 111,002 repeaters and private candidates appeared for Exam 3. Among them, 22,446 students passed, recording a pass percentage of 20.22%. Last year, the pass rate for this category was slightly higher at 22.5%, 16,136 out of 71,716 candidates cleared the exam.

Students are advised to download and verify their marks memo from the official websites for future academic use.