Congress Send Notice To MLA Who Said DK Shivakumar Will Be Next Chief Minister

The Congress State Disciplinary Committee on Sunday served a show cause notice to Channagiri MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga for his statement that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become the next Karnataka CM.

Shivaganga's statement renewed the discussion about leadership change, which was put to rest recently after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's assertion that he will complete his five years' term.

"After December, DK will become the CM...," Shivaganga told reporters in Davangere on Saturday.

In the notice issued by Nivedith Alwa, who is the coordinator of the Disciplinary Committee, said Shivaganga has made statements to the media regarding the change of the chief minister, which have caused confusion and embarrassment within the party.

These public statements have not only embarrassed the party but also amount to a violation of party discipline. Taking serious note of these indisciplined remarks, the KPCC Disciplinary Committee has issued this show cause notice, he stated.

"You are hereby instructed to provide an explanation regarding your statements within seven days of receiving this notice," Alwa said in his notice.

Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, expressed his unhappiness over the statement on Saturday.

He termed Shivaganga's statement as "violation of party discipline" and said a notice will be served to him.

Despite several warnings, Shivaganga continued to make such statements. A notice will be served to him, he had said.

"No one should talk about the CM post and other issues. MLAs should follow party discipline. They should not cross the line. They have been strictly instructed in the past not to create confusion by making unnecessary statements. Despite this, Shivaganga, once again making a statement on the matter, is in violation of party discipline. Therefore a notice will be served to him," Shivakumar said.

