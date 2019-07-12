Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 Today. Know How To Check

SSLC attempt result will be released on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

SSLC attempt result 2019: TN SSLC Supplementary or SSLC attempt results will be released today. According to a Board official from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department's Directorate of Government Examinations, the Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary results will be announced today after 2.00 pm in the afternoon. According to the official, the SSLC attempt result will be released on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. As of now, the result website is of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations or TN DGE is not responding. Candidates who have appeared for the SSLC or Class 10 supplementary examinations are advised to have patience.

TN DGER had released the SSLC result 2019 on April 29 this year for the annual examinations held in March. 95.2 per cent students had passed in Class 10 board examinations this year.

Students who are waiting for SSLC Supplementary result would need their hall ticket number and date of birth to check their result.

TN SSLC Supplementary result 2019: How to check attempt result

Follow the steps provided here to download your Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary result from the official website:

Step 1 : Vist the official website for TN 10th Supplementary result, dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2 : Click on the SSLC supplementary result link.

Step 3 : Enter the required details.

Step 4 : Submit and view your SSLC attempt result.

