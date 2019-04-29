Tamil Nadu Releases SSLC Result 2019; 95.2 Per Cent Students pass

TN 10th result 2019 has been declared.

Education | Updated: April 29, 2019 09:50 IST
TN 10th Result declared at tnresults.nic.in


TN 10th Result 2019: TN 10th result 2019 has been declared. 95.2 per cent students have passed in class 10 board examinations. The pass percentage of girls is higher than that of boys. While 93.3 per cent boys have passed, the pass percentage for girls is 97 per cent. Students waiting for the result can now check their result from the official result website. Students would need their hall ticket number and date of birth to check their result. The result has also been released on the 'TN SSLC Result' app.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage in SSLC exam was 94.5%. The pass percentage for girls was 96.4% and the pass percentage among male students was 92.5%.

TN 10th Result 2019: How To Check?

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2019 has been released on tnresults.nic.in

Step one: Go to the official website for TN 10th Result. 

Step two: Click on the SSLC Result link. 

Step three: Enter the required details. 

Step four: Submit and view your result. 

TN Results Link

TN DGE Server 1

TN DGE Server 2

