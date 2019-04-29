Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result Today: Live Updates

TN 10th result: TN SSLC result 2019 will be released today. Class 10 board examinations in Tamil Nadu were conducted in February-March this year.

Education | | Updated: April 29, 2019 07:52 IST
TN 10th result will be released today after 9:00 am

Tamil Nadu 10th Result or Tamil Nadu SSLC result will be released today. The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) is releasing the Tamil Nadu 10th result earlier this year. In 2018, TN 10th result was announced on May 23. As per some reports, almost 10 lakh students appeared in the Tamil Nadu 10th board examination this year. The result will be released before noon and will be available on official results portal for students. Students will also be able to check their result through a results app.

TN 10th Result 2019: Live Updates


Apr 29, 2019
07:52 (IST)
TN 10th Result 2019: List Of Websites For SSLC Result
Tamil Nadu 10th results will be hosted on these three websites, tnresults.nic.in,dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.
Apr 29, 2019
07:49 (IST)
TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result Today at tnresults.nic.in
This time DGE, Tamil Nadu is releasing Tn 10th result earlier than previous years. In 2018 and 2017, TN 10th result was released in May. 
Apr 29, 2019
07:39 (IST)
TN 10th Result 2019 Declaration Time
Tamil Nadu 10th result 2019 will be declared at 9:30 am on the official results websites for exams conducted in Tamil Nadu. 
Apr 29, 2019
07:35 (IST)
TN 10th, SSLC Result 2019 At 9.30 pm: Know How To Check
Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, confirmed the date and time of results declaration on its website. The TN 10th result will be released today. 
