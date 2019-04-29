Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result Today: Live Updates

Tamil Nadu 10th Result or Tamil Nadu SSLC result will be released today. The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) is releasing the Tamil Nadu 10th result earlier this year. In 2018, TN 10th result was announced on May 23. As per some reports, almost 10 lakh students appeared in the Tamil Nadu 10th board examination this year. The result will be released before noon and will be available on official results portal for students. Students will also be able to check their result through a results app.
TN 10th Result 2019: Live Updates
Tamil Nadu 10th results will be hosted on these three websites, tnresults.nic.in,dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.
This time DGE, Tamil Nadu is releasing Tn 10th result earlier than previous years. In 2018 and 2017, TN 10th result was released in May.
Tamil Nadu 10th result 2019 will be declared at 9:30 am on the official results websites for exams conducted in Tamil Nadu.
Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, confirmed the date and time of results declaration on its website. The TN 10th result will be released today.