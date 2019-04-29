Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result Today: Live Updates

TN 10th result will be released today after 9:00 am

Tamil Nadu 10th Result or Tamil Nadu SSLC result will be released today. The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) is releasing the Tamil Nadu 10th result earlier this year. In 2018, TN 10th result was announced on May 23. As per some reports, almost 10 lakh students appeared in the Tamil Nadu 10th board examination this year. The result will be released before noon and will be available on official results portal for students. Students will also be able to check their result through a results app.

TN 10th Result 2019: Live Updates