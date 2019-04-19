Tamil Nadu 12th Result Today: Live Updates

TN 12th results 2019 will be released at 9.30 am.

HSE (+2) March 2019 exam results expected on 19th April @ 09:30 Hrs," confirmed Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu regarding the 12th exam. The TN +2 result is expected to be released on the official websites like tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. According to an earlier notification from the Tamil Nadu DGE, the Plus One results will be released on May 8 while the SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results will be out on April 29.

TN 12th Result Expected Today: Live Update

April 19, 7.30 am: TN HSE (+2) results are available on both Playstore and App Stores of Android and Apple platforms respectively.

April 19, 7.15 am: DGE Tamil Nadu will declare the 12th result at 9.30 am tomorrow.

April 19, 7.00 am: The Tamil Nadu 12th result will be declared on the official portals tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

April 19, 6.30 am: Tamil Nadu 12th result is expected today.

