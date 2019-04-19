Tamil Nadu 12th Result Today: Live Updates

Tamil Nadu 12th result will be available at tnresults.nic.in as and when it is declared.

Education | | Updated: April 19, 2019 07:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tamil Nadu 12th Result Today: Live Updates

TN 12th results 2019 will be released at 9.30 am.


New Delhi: 

HSE (+2) March 2019 exam results expected on 19th April @ 09:30 Hrs," confirmed Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu regarding the 12th exam. The TN +2 result is expected to be released on the official websites like tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. According to an earlier notification from the Tamil Nadu DGE, the Plus One results will be released on May 8 while the SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results will be out on April 29.

TN 12th Result Expected Today: Live Update

April 19, 7.30 am: TN HSE (+2) results are available on both Playstore and App Stores of Android and Apple platforms respectively. 

April 19, 7.15 am: DGE Tamil Nadu will declare the 12th result at 9.30 am tomorrow.

April 19, 7.00 am: The Tamil Nadu 12th result will be declared on the official portals tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

April 19, 6.30 am: Tamil Nadu 12th result is expected today.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Tamil Nadu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Voting PercentagePhase 2 ElectionElection 2019Lok Sabha ElectionLok Sabha PollsPhase 2 Elections 2019Elections 2019Election 2019 NewsLok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsGood FridayOnePlus 7Galaxy FoldVoter ListHow to Vote India

................................ Advertisement ................................