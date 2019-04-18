Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2019 To Be Released Tomorrow; Details Here

Tamil Nadu +2 result 2019: TN result will be announced @ tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in

TN 12th results will be released on April 19, i.e. tomorrow. The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education (TN HSE) or TN +2 results for the second year students will be released tomorrow at 9.30 am on official websites of Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu. TN HSE result or TN +2 result is expected to be released on the official websites like tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Around eight lakh students are awaiting the TN Plus 2 results for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th examination which was conducted by the DGE, Tamil Nadu in the first three weeks of March this year.

"HSE(+2) March 2019 Exam Results expected on 19th April @ 09:30 Hrs (sic)," says the official TN HSE +2 result website.

TN +1 results or TN 11th results will be released on May 8 while the SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results will be out on April 29, According to an earlier notification from the Tamil Nadu DGE.

TN HSE results are being announced early this year. The +2 results were announced in May last year by the DGE, Tamil Nadu.

TN HSE result 2019: Where to check

The TN +2 results will be released on official websites of Tamil Nadu DGE and also on an app prepared by the the Directorate.

Websites

The TN HSE result 2019 will be released on these official websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

TN HSE result app

An app for downloading your TN HSE (+2) results are available on both Playstore and App Stores of Android and Apple platforms respectively.

This application provides Higher Secondary Examination results (+2) of the candidates belongs to Tamil Nadu Board, conducted by Directorate of Government Examinations. To view the results, candidate's registration number and Date of Birth are required.

The candidates may search for 'TN HSE Results' app.

TN HSE result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your TN +2 results:

Step One : Go to the links mentioned above

Step Two : Click on Tamil Nadu HSE result option

Step Three : Enter the roll number and other details asked

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Get the result

Apart from the official websites, the TN HSE results will be available on private portals like examresult.net.

To access the TN HSE result from the official app, the candidates may download the 'TN HSE Results' app on their devises and check later.

Another South Indian state, Telangana, released both Class 11 and Class 12 (Intermediate first and second year) results today.

