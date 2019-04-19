Tamil Nadu 12th Result Declared; Pass Per Cent Increases

Tamil Nadu +2 result can be accessed from tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu 12th results today. Tamil Nadu (TN) Class 12 results have been released for the exams held from March 1 to March 12 on the official websites affiliated with the DGE, Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu 12 results are available on on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The students who are searching for the TN 12th results (also known as Tamil Nadu HSC result or Tamil Nadu +2 result) may open the websites mentioned above and check their results from the websites. 91.3 per cent students qualified for higher education which is a .2 per cent increase from last year.

The DGE, Tamil Nadu had started the evaluation process from March 29 and was completed by April 10, according to sources.

The marks statements will be released through the respective schools from April 20 and the same will be available till April 26.

According to a DGE Tamil Nadu notification, candidates will be permitted to apply for retotalling in all subjects within the dates prescribed by education department after the publication of TN +2 results.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2019: How to check

Tamil Nadu +2 result can be accessed from tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Check for your Tamil Nadu 12th result from official websites following these steps:

Step 1: Go to any of the links; tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and

dge2.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TN 12th results link

Step 3: On next page open, enter your examination registration details

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your results from next page

