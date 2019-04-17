Tamil Nadu HSE Result Soon; Details Here

TN HSE results are being announced early this year.

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu will release the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or TN +2 result on April 19. According to an official notification, the TN HSE result will be released at 9.30 am on Friday. The TN +2 result is expected to be released on the official websites like tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. According to an earlier notification from the Tamil Nadu DGE, the Plus One results will be released on May 8 while the SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results will be out on April 29.

"HSE(+2) March 2019 Exam Results expected on 19th April @ 09:30 Hrs (sic)," says the official result website.

TN HSE results are being announced early this year. The +2 results were announced in May last year by the DGE, Tamil Nadu.

TN HSE result 2019: Date and time

The TN HSE +2 result will be released on April 19 while the +1 result will be declared on May 8.

According to DGE Tamil Nadu, TN HSE +2 result is expected to be released at 9.30 am on April 19.

TN HSE result 2019: Where to check

The TN HSE result 2019 will be released on these official websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

TN HSE result app

An app for downloading your TN HSE (+2) results are available on both Playstore and App Stores of Android and Apple platforms respectively.

This application provides Higher Secondary Examination results (+2) of the candidates belongs to Tamil Nadu Board, conduced by Directorate of Government Examinations. To view the results, candidate's registration number and Date of Birth are required.

The candidates may search for 'TN HSE Results' app.

TN HSE result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your TN +2 results:

Step 1: Go to the links mentioned above

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu HSE result option

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other details asked

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get the result

Another South Indian state, Telangana, will release both Class 11 and Class 12 results on April 19.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.