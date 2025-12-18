Advertisement

Rajasthan Police Constable 12th Battalion Result Declared, Check Next Steps Here

Rajastan Police Constable Exam: Qualified candidates will be required to appear for the document verification, character verification process and health test.

Rajasthan Police Constable: The examination was held on December 8

Rajasthan Police Constable Result: The Rajasthan Police Headquarters has released the result for the Constable examination held for 12th battalion recruitment. The roll-number wise result has been released for candidates who have cleared the written examination, physical efficiency test and physical standard test. The result list includes the roll number, name, father's name, select list and remarks.

Rajasthan Police Constable 12th Battalion: How to Download Result?

  • Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on Rajasthan Police Constable 12th battalion result.
  • The roll number wise list will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save it for future reference.

The examination was held on December 8 to recruit for 75 Constable (General Duty) and 5 Constable (Driver) posts.

Document Required For Next Stage Of Recruitment

(i) Educational Qualification Certificate

(ii) Caste Certificate

(iii) Domicile Certificate

(iv) Date of Birth Certificate

(v) Character Certificate issued by the educational institution where they last attended education

(vi) Marriage Registration Certificate

(vii) Character Certificate issued by two Gazetted Officers which are not more than six months old and not issued by a relative

(viii) Two Photo Identity Cards

Candiates are advised to adhere to the official notice for complete details.

