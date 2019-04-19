Tamil Nadu +2 Result Today; Details Here

Tamil nadu +2 result 2019 will be released today on the official website

TN +2 Result 2019: TN +2 results or Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education (TN HSE) result for the second year students will be released today. The TN +2 result will be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu on its official website. As per an official notice the result will be released at 9.30 am. Students would not have to wait much since the TN +2 result will be released within the next three hours.

This year, Tamil Nadu has joined the league of all the state boards that have released the +2 results earlier than last year. In 2018, TN +2 results were released in May.

TN +1 or Tamil Nadu 11th result will be released in May this time. As far as class 10th or TN SSLC result is concerned, it will be released on April 29, 2019.

After the Tamil Nadu +2 results are released, students will be able to check the same on multiple platforms such as official result websites and results app.

Apart from the official result sources, the TN +2 result will also be available with private result hosting websites. Some of the popular ones are Manabadi (manabadi.com), India Results (indiaresults.com), and Exam Results (examresult.net).

While students can check their result on these websites, it is advised that they check their result on the official website as well. To check their result, students would need their registration number/hall ticket number and date of birth.

This year several state boards have released +2 result in April to facilitate and expedite the degree admission process.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.