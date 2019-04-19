Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2019: Know Where, How To Check

Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2019 will also be released on TN HSE Results app

TN + Result 2019: TN +2 results will be released today. Tamil Nadu +2 result will be released on the official results portal at 9:30 am today. The last examination for TN +2 students was held March 19, 2019 and the board is releasing the Tamil Nadu +2 result within a month of concluding the TN +2 board exams. Students who have been waiting for their result with bated breath can find all the relevant information in this article.

TN +2 Result 2019: Where To Check?

TN +2 Result will be released on multiple platforms such as websites and mobile apps.

Students who wish to check their result through website can head over to anyone of the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Students, who wish to check Tamil Nadu +2 result on Mobile, can download the 'TN HSC Results' app from Google Play Store and check their result on the app when it's declared.

Apart from these, students can also check their results from private result hosting websites such as Manabadi.com, India Results and Examresult.net etc.

TN +2 Result 2019: How To Check?

To check Tamil Nadu +2 result on website, students can follow the steps given below:

Step One: Go to the links mentioned above.

Step Two: Click on Tamil Nadu HSE result option.

Step Three: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step Four: Click on submit and view your result.

Students can follow these same steps to check their result on private result hosting websites.

To check result on mobile app, students can go to the app, enter their registration number and date of birth and view their result.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.