Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2019: How To Check On Mobile App

Tamil Nadu +2 result 2019 will be released on 'TN HSC Results' app

Tamil Nadu +2 result 2019 will be released today at 9:30 am. More than 8 lakh students appeared in the Tamil Nadu +2 exams which were held in March 2019. The first paper was held on March 1 and the last paper was held on March 19. The TN +2 result will be released on multiple platforms which includes mobile app. The mobile app is a very convenient way for students to check TN +2 result when it is released.

TN +2 Result 2019: How To Check On Mobile App?

Tamil Nadu +2 result will be available on the 'TN HSC Results' app. The app is available on the Google Play Store for download. Students should download the app from the play store and be ready to check their result.

After Tamil Nadu +2 result is released, students can check their result using the following steps:

Step one: Open the mobile app 'TN HSC Results'.

Step two: Enter your registration number.

Step three: Enter your date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The TN +2 result available on the mobile will be provisional in nature and students would need to collect their marks sheet and other certificates from their respective schools.

TN 10th result will be released on April 29 while TN +1 result will be released on May 8, 2019. +1 students would be able to check the TN +1 result on the TN HSC Results app as well.

