Tamil Nadu 12th Result Today; Here's How To Check

Tamil Nadu +2 result 2019: 12th result 2019 for Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education students will be announced anytime soon on the official websites affiliated with the DGE, Tamil Nadu. DGE Tamil Nadu or Directorate of Government Examinations in Tamil Nadu (TN) will release the TN 12th result by 9.30 am today on official websites. According to reports the mark statements of Tamil Nadu 12th result will be available through their schools from next week April 20 to 26. Through Tamil Nadu 12th result, candidates securing 70 marks each in all the six subjects out of 200 (even compartmentally) are eligible for award of Higher Secondary Certificates (HSC). The results will be declared on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Reports said, after the Tamil Nadu result declaration, the students can apply for the copy of TN 12th result answer scripts and retotalling of their marks through their schools from April 22 to 24. Fee for receiving scan copy of answer script is Rs 275 (per answer script).

In 2015, DGE Tamil Nadu had introduced a new system of issuing temporary mark certificates (Provisional Certificate). The certificate will be valid only for a period of 90 days. Candidates can check the accuracy of the marks and their detail and in case of any discrepancy, it can be rectified in the original mark certificate.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2019: How to check

Here are five simple steps to check your Tamil Nadu 12th result from official websites:

Step one : Visit any of the following links; tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Step two : Click on the TN 12th results link

Step Three : On next page open, enter your examination registration details

Step Four : Click submit

Step Five : Check your results from next page

