Tamil Nadu +2 Compartmental Exam Result Released At Dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu +2 Compartmental result released on dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu +2 Compartmental Result 2019: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced the TN +2 Compartmental Exam result for the exams conducted in June 2019. The TN +2 Compartmental result is available on the official Tamil Nadu DGE website. Students would need their hall ticket number to check their compartmental exam results.

Tamil Nadu +2 Compartment Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official result website for Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu: dge.tn.nic.in

Step two: Click on the relevant link for 'HSE compartment result June 2019 Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals'

Step three: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step four: Click on 'View Result'.

Step five: Take a print out of your result sheet.

TN +2 Second Year June 2019 (600 marks) - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals Direct Link

TN +2 Second Year June 2019 (600 marks) - Provisional Mark Sheet for Verification Direct Link

TN +2 Second Year June 2019 (Old Pattern - 1200) - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals Direct Link

TN +2 First Year Arrear June 2019 (600 marks) - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals Direct Link

TN +2 First Year Arrear June 2019 (600 marks) - Provisional Mark Sheet for Verification Direct Link

The directorate had announced the Tamil Nadu +2 annual exam result 2019 in April in which 91.3 per cent students passed.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.