Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result Tomorrow: Confirmed

Tamil Nadu SSLC result will be released online at 9.30 am.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC result or the TN SSLC result is coming three weeks earlier this time. In 2017 the TN SSLC result came on May 20 and in 2018 the results were released on May 23. The class 10th board exam in Tamil Nadu or the SSLC exam was held in February-March. The results will be announced in a press conference and then it will be hosted on the website for the students. As per the latest update given by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, the SSLC result will be released at 9.30 am tomorrow.

TN SSLC result official websites to check: www.dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu 10th result will also available on TN SSLC result app.

The students may take a printout of the results. To make use of the TN SSLC Mark sheet or Certificate for official purposes, the TN SSLC candidates will have to check with their respected schools or concerned authorities.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage in SSLC exam was 94.5%. The pass percentage for girls was 96.4% and the pass percentage among male students was 92.5%.

The Tamil Nadu board has already released the result for TN +2 exam. More than 8 lakh students had appeared in the Tamil Nadu board 12th examination. In the Tamil Nadu 12th exam, the overall pass percentage was 91.3%. The pass percentage among girl students was 93.64%, and 88.57% among male students.

