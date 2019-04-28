Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10th) Result Tomorrow: Important Points For Students

Tamil TN SSLC Result, tnresults.nic.in: Important Points For Students

"SSLC March 2019 Exam Results expected on Monday, 29th April @ 09:30 Hrs," reads the official update released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. The TN SSLC result, as it is commonly referred to as, will be released on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. As of now, +2 second year results have been released online along with the first year arrear results. Tamil Nadu SSLC result can also be checked using official app of National Informatics Centre (NIC) "TN SSLC Result".

Know How To Use "TN SSLC Result"?

Download the app from Google playstore or Apple playstore.

Install it

Open the app

Click on the result

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

The result page will have subject wise mark (theory and practical marks, separately), total marks, result remark (whether pass or fail) and the scores of the optional paper. The result page will have the name of the student and the roll number as well.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage in SSLC exam was 94.5%. The pass percentage for girls was 96.4% and the pass percentage among male students was 92.5%.

The Tamil Nadu board has already released the result for TN +2 exam. More than 8 lakh students had appeared in the Tamil Nadu board 12th examination. In the Tamil Nadu 12th exam, the overall pass percentage was 91.3%. The pass percentage among girl students was 93.64%, and 88.57% among male students.

