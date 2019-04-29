Tamil Nadu SSLC (10th) Result Today

TN 10th, SSLC Result 2019: Know How To Check

The class 10th result will be released by Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu today. The class 10 exam, which is commonly referred to as Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam, was held in February- March. Students can check the TN SSLC result at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. This time the TN 10th result is coming three weeks before the scheduled date. In 2017 the TN SSLC result came on May 20 and in 2018 the results were released on May 23.

TN 10th result page will have subject wise mark (theory and practical marks, separately), total marks, result remark (whether pass or fail) and the scores of the optional paper. The result page will have the name of the student and the roll number as well.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage in SSLC exam was 94.5%. The pass percentage for girls was 96.4% and the pass percentage among male students was 92.5%.

After downloading TN 10th result the students may take a printout of the same. To make use of the TN SSLC Mark sheet or Certificate for official purposes, the class 10th candidates will have to check with their respected schools or concerned authorities.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.