TN 10th Results 2019: 3 Options To Download Your Result

TN SSLC result 2019: The Tamil Nadu SSLC results will be declared today. The Tamil Nadu state Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC (Class 10 is known as SSLC in Tamil Nadu) results will be released today at 9.30 am. The 10th results are being released for the annual examinations held for around 10 lakh students in various parts of the state from March 3 to March 29 this year. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations or TN DGE has made various facilities to release the results. The TN 10th results will be available on websites, an app and also through SMS service.

TN DGE released the 12th results on April 19.

Downloading Tamil Nadu SSLC results are easy. The results will be released through following modes.

Through:

Official websites,

App, and

SMS Service

TN 10th result 2019: Official websites

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Apart from these official websites, the TN 10th results will be released on websites of private organisations, like exaresult.net.

TN 10th result 2019: App

The TN SSLC result will be released on following app maintained by National Informatics Centre or NIC.

"TN SSLC Result"

The app is available on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

TN 10th result 2019: SMS service

TN SSLC results will be sent to the mobile phones of the candidates who had registered their numbers with the Board before the exams.

