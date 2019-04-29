TN 10th Results: Direct Links To Download SSLC Result

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2019: The SSLC results will be released on April 29 on official websites

TN 10th result 2019: TN DGE or Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will publish the TN Class 10 results for the annual examinations held from March 3 to March 29. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results will be declared today at 9.30 am. After the official declaration, the Tamil Nadu state Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results will be uploaded on websites hosted by TN DGE and NIC (National Informatics Centre). The TN 10th results can be accessed from the official websites after entering the examination registration details of the students. According to reports more than 9 lakh students are awaiting the Tamil Nadu Class 10 results. TN DGE has made various facilities to release the results. Apart from official websites, TN results will be available on an app hosted by NIC and also through SMS service (which will be provided for candidates who had registered their mobile numbers with TN DGE; and SMS with the TN 10th results will be sent to the registered numbers).

TN SSLC result 2019: Direct links

TN 10th result 2019: The Tamil Nadu SSLC results will be released on April 29

The TN 10th results will be released on the following links:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

TN SSLC result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Tamil Nadu SSLC results:

Step 1 - Visit any of the link provided above

Step 2 - Click on the TN SSLC result link provided there

Step 3 - On next page open, enter your exam registration details

Step 4 - Download your TN SSLC result 2019 from next page

After the TN 10th results declaration, candidates will be allowed to download their marksheets through schools from May 2, 2019. The students will be able to download their mark sheets through dge.tn.nic.in from May 6, 2019.

If the students find their marks unsatisfactory or failed, they may apply for retotalling through the respective schools they had earlier registered for the exams from May 2 to 4, 2019.

According to an official notification, the supplementary exams will be held from June 14 to 22, 2019.

The results date for TN 10the supplementary examinations will be released later.

