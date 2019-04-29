TN SSLC Result Today @ Tnresults.nic.in: How To Download

SSLC result 2019: TN 10th result will be announced today on official portals

TN SSLC result 2019: TN DGE or Tamil Nadu Department of Education will declare the TN 10th result today on its official portals. Downloading your TN 10th result or SSLC result is simple. For downloading the results online, you need to have a good internet connection along with your exam registration details like your registration number and date of birth. The Tamil Nadu 10th result will be available from 9.30 am today. The TN DGE and its official results partner National Informatics Centre will be uploading the SSLC results on tnresults.nic.in and also on two servers hosted by dge.tn.nic.in. Those servers are dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

The TN DGE published Tamil Nadu HSE or +2 results on April 19.

TN SSLC result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Tamil Nadu SSLC results:

Step One : Go to any of the link provided here:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Step Two : On the homepage, click on the TN SSLC result link provided there

Step Three : On next page open, enter your exam registration details

Step Four : Download your TN SSLC result 2019 from next page

TN SSLC result 2019: What's next

After the TN SSLC results declaration, the students will be allowed to download their SSLC mark sheets through schools from next month. The download will start from May 2, 2019. The students will be able to download their mark sheets through dge.tn.nic.in also after entering their exam registration details from May 6, 2019.

The retotalling application process through the respective schools will they be done from May 2 to 4, 2019.

According to an official notification, the supplementary exams will be held from June 14 to 22, 2019.

The results date for Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary examinations will be released later.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.