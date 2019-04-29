TN 10th Result 2019 Today; List Of Websites To Check SSLC Result

TN 10th result 2019: SSLC results will be hosted at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC result today on the official websites affiliated with the directorate. The Tamil Nadu 10th (also known as SSLC) result will also released on the result website hosted by National Informatics Centre, New Delhi. The Tamil Nadu 10th results will be hosted at these three websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. TNDGE conducted SSLC examinations from March 14 to March 29 this year. Last year, the TN SSLC results were released on May 23.

TN 10th Result 2019: List Of Websites

TN 10th results will be released on following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in.

TN 10th Result 2019: Important dates

TN 10th result will be released soon on official websites. After the results declaration, the Tamil Nadu Education Department will conduct the after exam proceedings based on the schedule given above:

Dates for downloading marksheets through schools: May 2, 2019

Dates for downloading marksheets by logging into dge.tn.nic.in: May 6, 2019

Applying for retotalling through schools: from May 2 to 4, 2019

Supplementary exam dates: from June 14 to 22, 2019

According to an official notification, candidates should pay Rs 305 fir English and language papers while for other subjects, the fee is Rs 205 per paper.

According to reports, a total of 10 lakh students have registered for the TN SSLC examinations held in March this year.

