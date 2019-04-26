Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 On This Date

TN SSLC Result 2019 will be released on tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC Result 2019: Tamil Nadu SSLC result will be released on Monday April 29, 2019. The result will be released on the official results portal for examinations conducted in Tamil Nadu. The TN 10th results this year are being released way ahead than last year. In 2018, Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) had released Tamil Nadu 10th result on May 23. The board is yet to confirm the time of result declaration, but it's expected that the board will confirm the result time a day or two prior to the result declaration day.

TN SSLC result will also be released on private result hosting websites such as manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net. Students would need their examination roll number and date of birth to check their result once it's declared.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for class 10 was 94.5%. The pass percentage for girls was 96.4% and the pass percentage for boys was 92.5%.

The Tamil Nadu board has already released the result for TN +2 exam. More than 8 lakh students had appeared in the Tamil Nadu board 12th examination. In the Tamil Nadu 12th exam, the overall pass percentage was 91.3%. The pass percentage among girl students was 93.64%, and 88.57% among male students.

The board will release Tamil Nadu +1 result on May 8, 2019. It will be available on tnresults.nic.in.

