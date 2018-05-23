Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018 Today At 9.30 am: Live Update Tamil Nadu 10th result 2018 will be released today at tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC Result 2018: Live Update New Delhi: Tamil Nadu SSLC result will be declared today. The exam conducting body Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu will host the 10th result on the official website tnresults.nic.in. Result analysis will be available at the website of DGE Tamil Nadu declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 results On May 16, 2018. While overall 91.1% students have cleared the exam, girls have outperformed boys this year as well with a pass percentage of 94.1%. A total of 907620 candidates had registered for the exam (including private candidates).

TN SSLC Result 2018: Live Update

May 8.15 am: More than 8 lakh students had appeared for class 12 annual exam, the result of which was announced on May 16, 2018.



May 23, 7.55 am: In case the official website slows down, students can consider alternative portals like indiaresults.com to check their result.



May 23, 7.49 am: Tamil Nadu 10th result 2018 websites are: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.



May 23, 7.30 am: Students should download a copy of the class 10 online mark statement. Official documents supporting the result will be released immediately after it is declared.



May 23, 7.15 am: As of now no change in time has been notified by the DGE Tamil Nadu. Students can expect the 10th result 2018 on time.



May 23, 7.00 am: This year, second time in a row, DGE Tamil Nadu will not release the list of toppers in 10th result. 'CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with,' School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan had said in 2017.



May 23, 6.45 am: Tamil Nadu 10th results can also be received through SMS.



May 23, 6.30 am: Students can check the result on the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in 9.30 am onwards.



May 23, 6.15 am: Like the TN HSC result declaration, the 10th result will be announced officially by the Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan after which it will be released online for students.



May 23, 6.00 am: Tamil Nadu class 10th result will be released today.



