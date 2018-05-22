Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Result Soon @ Tnresults.nic.in, Dge.tn.gov.in; Check Details Here According to a notification available on the TN results website, TN SSLC results are expected to be release on the official website on May 23 at 9.30 pm at tnresults.nic.in.

"SSLC Public Exam - March, 2018 - Result Analysis will be opened on 23-05-2018 at 9.30 AM," said another notification released on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2018: How to check

Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu will declare the TN SSLC results tomorrow. The students who have appeared for the SSLC examinations which are held in March this year may follow these steps to check their results:

Step I: Visit the official resutls website of Tamil Nadu Department of School Education's Directorate of Examinations; tnresults.nic.in



Step II: Click on the SSLC results link given on the homepage



Step III: On next page, enter your TN SSLC registration number and Date of Birth( in the order of dd/mm/yyyy)



Step IV: Click "Get Marks" link



Step V: On next page, your SSLC results will be shown.



The students may take a printout of the results. To make use of the TN SSLC Mark sheet or Cirtificate for official purposes, the TN SSLC candidates will have to check with their respected schools or concerned authorities.



The resutls will also be available on third party websites like examresults.nic.in.



A results link will also be made available on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; http://www.dge.tn.gov.in.



DGE Tamil Nadu declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 results On May 16, 2018. While overall 91.1% students have cleared the exam, girls have outperformed boys this year as well with a pass percentage of 94.1%. A total of 907620 candidates had registered for the exam (including private candidates).



