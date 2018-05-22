Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed

TN 10th result will be declared on May 23, 2018 at 9.30 am.
On May 16, 2018 DGE Tamil Nadu declared the 12th result. While overall 91.1% students have cleared the exam, girls have outperformed boys this year as well with a pass percentage of 94.1%. A total of 907620 candidates had registered for the exam (including private candidates). 0.03% students have secured above 1180 and majority have scored in 701-800 mark range. Overall pass percentage in Science stream is 94.29; it is 87.45 and 79.65 for Commerce and Art stream, respectively. For vocational stream the pass percentage is 80.18.
CommentsTamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th Results: How To Check
Step 1: Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the results link
Step 3: Enter your exam registration details
Step 4: See your results after submitting it.
