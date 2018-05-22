Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has confirmed the date and time for the 10th result date few days after declaring the class 12th HSC result.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TN 10th Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed New Delhi: TN 10th Result 2018 date and time has been confirmed by DGE Tamil Nadu. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has confirmed the date and time for the 10th result date few days after declaring the



TN 10th result will be declared on May 23, 2018 at 9.30 am.



On May 16, 2018 DGE Tamil Nadu declared the 12th result. While overall 91.1% students have cleared the exam, girls have outperformed boys this year as well with a pass percentage of 94.1%. A total of 907620 candidates had registered for the exam (including private candidates). 0.03% students have secured above 1180 and majority have scored in 701-800 mark range. Overall pass percentage in Science stream is 94.29; it is 87.45 and 79.65 for Commerce and Art stream, respectively. For vocational stream the pass percentage is 80.18.



Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th Results: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Enter your exam registration details

Step 4: See your results after submitting it.



Last year, the class 10 result was declared on May 20, 2017. Since last year, the DGE Tamil Nadu had decided not to release the topper's list following the CBSE. "CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with, "said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan.