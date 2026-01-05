Amit Shah Turns Tamil Nadu BJP Chief's Tour Finale Into Party's Poll Pitch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday effectively sounded the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign bugle in Tamil Nadu, transforming a programme meant to mark the culmination of state BJP chief Nainar Nagendran's statewide tour into a full-fledged election launch ahead of the Assembly polls.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Amit Shah struck a combative note, exuding confidence that the National Democratic Alliance would capture power in the state.

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, he accused the party of dynastic politics, corruption and failure to ensure women's safety. Aiming at the DMK's first family, Amit Shah said, "First it was Karunanidhi, then MK Stalin and now Udhayanidhi. Mr Stalin, your dream will not come true," drawing loud cheers from the gathering.

Raising the politically sensitive Thiruparankundram issue, the Home Minister alleged that the DMK government was denying the rights of Hindus - a charge that the BJP has increasingly highlighted as it seeks to consolidate its support base. He also strongly pitched the revived AIADMK-BJP partnership, calling it a "natural alliance".

Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah said that even though the AIADMK and BJP contested separately, their combined vote share indicated the strength of the alliance. "In 2024, though we fought separately, we could have won 26 seats going by the vote share each got," he said, asserting that a united NDA stood a strong chance of forming the next government in Tamil Nadu.

Amit Shah's visit, however, comes at a time when the NDA faces significant challenges in the state. The AIADMK remains a divided house, with party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami unwilling to take back expelled leaders Sasikala, O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran. The PMK is witnessing a public father-son tussle, the DMDK founded by late actor Vijayakanth is yet to make up its mind on alliances, while OPS and Dhinakaran have already exited the NDA. Adding a new variable to the political landscape is actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which is set to make its electoral debut.

The ruling DMK-led alliance appears stable and confident, having won three successive elections. While the BJP continues to attack the DMK on issues such as crimes against women, alleged decline in law and order and drug abuse, the DMK has countered by accusing the Centre of withholding funds, pushing Hindi imposition and undermining federalism.

Responding to Amit Shah's remarks, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan rejected the allegation that the party works against Hindus. "The DMK was formed to protect Hindus, and Hindus know this," he said.

Amit Shah is scheduled to participate in Pongal celebrations in Trichy today, as the BJP looks to blend cultural outreach with political messaging while sharpening its campaign in the run-up to the high-stakes Assembly elections.