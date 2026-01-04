Amit Shah To Visit Tamil Nadu In Push For BJP Ahead Of Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be in poll-bound Tamil Nadu on a two-day visit on Sunday evening, signalling a renewed push by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to recalibrate its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) strategy ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

Pudukottai district is Amit Shah's first port of call, where he will take part in the culmination of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran's statewide organisational tour.

With BJP flags lining highways and the venue designed like a fortress of saffron symbolism, the visit underlines the party's intent to project momentum and cohesion at a time when the NDA faces an uphill task in the Dravidian heartland. Senior party leaders see Amit Shah's presence as key to energising the cadre, fine-tuning alliances and sending a strong political message to rivals.

The BJP has recently revived ties with its former ally, the AIADMK, hoping to stitch together a viable pre-poll alliance capable of taking on the ruling DMK-led front. However, the road ahead remains challenging. The NDA is on a weak wicket in Tamil Nadu, with the principal opposition AIADMK still grappling with internal divisions. The PMK is witnessing a public father-son tussle, and the DMDK is yet to firm up its electoral stance, while former allies O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran have exited the NDA fold.

Adding to the complex electoral arithmetic is actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which is set to make its electoral debut, potentially cutting into traditional vote bases. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has also made it clear that expelled leaders Sasikala, OPS and Dhinakaran will not be taken back, limiting possibilities of a broader opposition consolidation.

In contrast, the ruling DMK alliance appears intact and confident, having won three successive elections. The BJP, during Amit Shah's visit, is expected to sharpen its attack on the DMK government over issues such as crimes against women, alleged deterioration in law and order, and the growing menace of drug abuse. The DMK, for its part, continues to counter the BJP by accusing the Centre of withholding funds from Tamil Nadu, imposing Hindi and undermining federalism.

On Monday, Amit Shah will travel to Trichy to participate in Pongal celebrations, an event the BJP hopes will help it connect culturally and politically with voters.