Karnataka BJP MLA Caught Taking Bribe Of Rs 5 Lakh, Arrested

In a major anti-corruption operation, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police laid a trap and arrested a BJP MLA in connection with an alleged bribery case linked to an irrigation project.

Based on a complaint from Vijay Pujar, a Class-I contractor from Chinchali in Gadag district, BJP MLA Chandru Lamani and his two assistants, Manjunath Valmiki and Gurunaik, were arrested. Lamani is the MLA from the Shirahatti Assembly constituency.

An alleged bribe demand of Rs 11 lakh was made from the contractor for clearing and facilitating works under the Minor Irrigation Department, involving the construction of retaining walls on both sides of a road. During the trap, Rs 5 lakh was reportedly accepted by the MLA and the other two accused, following which Lokayukta officers immediately intervened and took all three into custody.

A case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Hitting out at the BJP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Lamani has been caught by the Lokayukta. What will the BJP leaders say now? They must respond, shouldn't they? It is easy to level allegations of corruption and bribery against others. But now a BJP MLA himself has been caught."

"Let the Lokayukta conduct the investigation. We will not obstruct the inquiry in any way. Let whatever investigation the Lokayukta is carrying out proceed," he said.

Reacting sarcastically, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "BJP leaders are very honest. They are corruption-free in this country. The Lokayukta might have received some wrong information."

State BJP president BY Vijayendra told news agency PTI that he would respond after ascertaining the facts.

Accusing the Congress of targeting the Opposition, however, BJP Spokesperson Ashok Gowda said, "While contractors are alleging large-scale corruption in the Congress, the government is arresting people from the Opposition."

Supporters of Lamani held a protest in Gadag over the arrest and alleged that there was a political conspiracy behind it. They also shouted slogans against the ruling Congress government in the state.