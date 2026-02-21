Karnataka BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Arrested In Bribery Case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Chandru Lamani, representing the Shirahatti Assembly constituency, was caught red handed and taken into custody by the Karnataka Lokayukta on Saturday in connection with an alleged bribery case in Laxmeshwar town of Karnataka's Gadag district, the official statement by the Lokayukta said.

The development is seen as a setback to the BJP, which targeted the Congress-led government in the state for demanding bribes, commissions from contractors and not releasing their payment.

The Karnataka Lokayukta said that a successful trap has been laid down by Gadag Karnataka Lokayukta Police under the Section 7 (a) read with 7 (A) of the Prevention of the Corruption Act.

The accused is secured and further investigation is progress, the Lokayukta added.

The Lokayukta team caught BJP MLA Lamani while he was allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh from a contractor as part of a larger bribe demand.

His government personal assistant, Manjunath Valmiki, and private assistant, Guru Lamani, were also detained and questioned during the operation, the official statement by the Lokayukta added.

According to Karnataka Lokayukta, MLA Chandru Lamani had allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh from a Class One contractor, identified as Vijay Poojar, in connection with the allotment of a contract under the Minor Irrigation Department.

The bribe was reportedly linked to roadside wall construction work of retaining wall on both sides of the road, Lokayukta officials said.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Dharwad Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Siddalingappa.

Officials are said to have laid a trap and apprehended the MLA Chandru Lamani and his aides while they were accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the alleged deal.

Following the trap, Lokayukta officials also carried out a search at the Balaji Hospital in Laxmeshwar town, which is owned by MLA Chandru Lamani.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Madal Virupakshappa, former Karnataka BJP MLA, was arrested in a bribery case in 2023.

The Lokayukta Police had tracked BJP MLA to Channagiri town in Davanagere district, where he was to address a public meeting.

MLA Virupakshappa allegedly evaded police before being intercepted at a toll gate near Bengaluru.

His anticipatory bail was rejected by the Karnataka High Court.

The BJP MLA was named as the main accused in the bribery scam in Karnataka State Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

MLA Virupakshappa was named the main accused in a corruption case lodged by the Karnataka Lokayukta after his son was caught taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

In the raids that followed, Lokayukta authorities recovered Rs 6.1 crore in cash from his Sanjay Nagar residence and Rs 2.2 crore from his office.

A total of Rs 8.23 crore in cash, a huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments, and large investments in land in Karnataka were uncovered.

