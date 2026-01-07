"Kick Out China, Russia, Iran": Team Trump's New Oil Warning To Venezuela

US President Donald Trump reportedly wants Venezuela's new regime under interim president Delcy Rodriguez to "kick out" and "sever" economic ties with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba before being allowed to pump more oil. The Trump administration also wants Venezuela to partner exclusively with the United States on oil production and favour America when selling heavy crude oil, ABC News reported, quoting sources.

Venezuela has been in the midst of political turmoil since the US strikes on the country last week, when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured and flown out. While Delcy Rodriguez has taken charge as the interim president since then, Trump has claimed he's the one who controls the South American country.

US Conditions On Oil Drilling

Now, ABC reported that the Trump administration has told Venezuela's new leadership that they can only be allowed to drill more oil from their own reserves only if they follow his conditions.

"First, the country must kick out China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and sever economic ties...Second, Venezuela must agree to partner exclusively with the US on oil production and favour America when selling heavy crude oil," sources said.

China has long been close to Venezuela and is its largest oil buyer.

How The US Believes It Can Force Venezuela

According to the report, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told lawmakers in a private briefing that he believes the US can force Venezuela's hand because its existing oil tankers are full.

According to a Bloomberg report, Venezuela started closing oil wells in late December because it had run out of storage to hold production stranded by the US blockade. More shut-ins could make it harder for Venezuela to recover its economy and jeopardise Rodriguez's hold on power.

As per US estimates, Caracas reportedly has only a couple of weeks before it will become financially insolvent without the sale of its oil reserves.

Talking to ABC News, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker also confirmed that America's plan hinges upon controlling Venezuela's oil. He said he did not believe it would require the deployment of US troops.

"The government does intend to control the oil, taking charge of the ships, the tankers, and none of them are going to go to Havana," Wicker said.

"And until they start moving -- we hope to the open market -- there are no more tankers to fill, because they're totally full."

The White House has, so far, not disputed the reporting.

Trump Oil Claim

Moreover, Trump has also claimed that the "interim authorities" in Venezuela would turn over between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil to the US to be sold at market price.

Trump said those funds would be controlled by him "to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!"