Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing Live: "Can't Read A Dog's Mind When He Is In A Mood To Bite": Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing the stray dogs case, said that no one can read the animal's mind when he is in a "mood to bite or not", adding that "prevention is better than cure".

On November 7 last year, taking note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents within institutional areas like educational institutions, hospitals, and railway stations, the top court directed the forthwith relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination. A three-judge special bench had also said the stray dogs so picked up shall not be released back in the place they were picked up. The bench had directed the authorities to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways, and expressways.

It had said recurrence of dog bite incidents within institutional areas, including sports complexes, reflected not only administrative indifference but also a "systemic failure" to secure these premises from preventable hazards.

The top court had passed a slew of directions in the suo motu case over the stray dog menace.

Supreme Court's Delhi verdict

The top court, in July last year, had ruled that all stray dogs in Delhi and adjoining regions must be shifted away from residential localities to shelters, given the rising cases of dog bites leading to rabies deaths. According to the court, the dog shelters must have professionals who can tackle dogs, carry out sterilisation and immunisation, and not let the canines out. Terming the stray dog menace in the city as "extremely grim", the Supreme Court had warned that any individual or organisation blocking the picking up of stray dogs by authorities will face the "strictest action".

In another hearing, it had directed that the animals would be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation. However, the three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria had made it clear that the relocation would not apply to dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those displaying aggressive behaviour.

The court had also directed the municipal authorities to create a dedicated feeding space where people can feed stray dogs, adding that public feeding will not be allowed - and if violated, strict action would follow.