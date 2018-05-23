TN SSLC Result 2018: Tamil Nadu 10th Result Announced; 94.5 Per Cent Students Pass Tamil Nadu Board class 10 result 2018 has been announced. The overall pass percentage is 94.5% this year.

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT TN SSLC Result 2018: Tamil Nadu 10th Result Today At Tnresults.nic.in New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Board class 10 result 2018 has been announced. The result was announced in a press conference and is now also available on the official results portal. The overall pass percentage for class 10 is 94.5%. The pass percentage for girls is 96.4% and the pass percentage for boys is 92.5%. Students who have appeared in the exam will need their examination roll number and date of birth to check their result. The board has already declared the result for HSC (class 12) exam.



After result declaration, the board will also release result analysis on the official website.



Tamil Nadu Class 10th result was announced officially by the Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan. The result has also been released online for students at www.dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.



Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2018 Today At 9.30 am: Live Update



How to Check TN 10th Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official TN Results website: www.tnresults.nic.in



Step two: Click on the SSLC Result link.



Step three: Enter registration number and date of birth.



Step four: Click on 'Get Marks' and view your result. Take a printout of your online score card.



Following the example of CBSE the board does not announce the names of the toppers. Close to 10 lakh students appeared for the Tamli Nadu Board 10th exam.



After the result declaration, the board will also release the details for the supplementary examination which is expected to be conducted in July 2018.



Almost 8 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 board exam. The pass percentage for class 12 students was 91.1%. More girls qualified in the TN 12th exam than boys this year.



Click here for more



Tamil Nadu Board class 10 result 2018 has been announced. The result was announced in a press conference and is now also available on the official results portal. The overall pass percentage for class 10 is 94.5%. The pass percentage for girls is 96.4% and the pass percentage for boys is 92.5%. Students who have appeared in the exam will need their examination roll number and date of birth to check their result. The board has already declared the result for HSC (class 12) exam.After result declaration, the board will also release result analysis on the official website.Tamil Nadu Class 10th result was announced officially by the Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan. The result has also been released online for students at www.dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018 declared at www.tnresults.nic.inStep one: Go to official TN Results website: www.tnresults.nic.inStep two: Click on the SSLC Result link.Step three: Enter registration number and date of birth.Step four: Click on 'Get Marks' and view your result. Take a printout of your online score card.Following the example of CBSE the board does not announce the names of the toppers. Close to 10 lakh students appeared for the Tamli Nadu Board 10th exam.After the result declaration, the board will also release the details for the supplementary examination which is expected to be conducted in July 2018. Almost 8 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 board exam. The pass percentage for class 12 students was 91.1%. More girls qualified in the TN 12th exam than boys this year.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter