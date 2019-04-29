95.2% Students Pass Tamil Nadu Class 10th Board Exam

TN 10th, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result Highlights

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations or TN DGE has released class 10th or SSLC results. The TN 10th results are available on websites, an app and also through SMS service. The 10th results have been released for the annual examinations held for around 10 lakh students in various parts of the state from March 3 to March 29 this year. Tamil Nadu 10th results are available at these three websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. TNDGE conducted SSLC examinations from March 14 to March 29 this year.

9 lakh 60 thousand students took the exam in March.

95.2% students have cleared the exam

The pass percentage among girls is 97%.

The pass percentage among boys is 93.3%

Highest pass percentage has been recorded in Tirupur district (98.53%) followed by Ramanathapuram (98.48%) and Namakkal (98.45%).

The TN 10th results can be accessed from the official websites after entering the examination registration details of the students. According to reports more than 9 lakh students are awaiting the Tamil Nadu Class 10 results. TN DGE has made various facilities to release the results.

