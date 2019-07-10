Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result Soon. Check Date Update Here.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary results are expected at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019: KSEEB or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has not decided a date yet for announcing Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019. An official has confirmed to NDTV that the Board is yet to finalise a date for announcing the results for the Class 10 or SSLC supplementary exams held recently. The official also confirmed to NDTV that the update on the SSLC supplementary result date will be released through media for the general public. The SSLC supplementary results are expected to be released either on the official website of Karnataka Board, kseeb.kar.nic.in, or on the official results website of Karnataka public examinations, karresults.nic.in. SSLC results for academic year 2018-2019 were released on April 30.

Karnataka PUE Board released the 2nd year PUC supplementary results recently.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps provided here to download your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019:

Step One : Visit the official website link, karresults.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results link

Step Three : Enter your details on next page

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Check your SSLC supplementary result from next page

In Karnataka SSLC exams this year, 8,25,468 students qualified for higher studies from the total 8,41,666 appeared for the exam.

