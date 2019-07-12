Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 Released

Karnataka SSLc supplementary result has been released on the official website

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019 has been released on the official results portal for the examinations conducted in Karnataka. The results were expected around 4:00 pm today but have been released a bit earlier. Students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam can check their result now using registration number.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: Karresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link provided for SSLC supplementary exam result.

Step three: Enter your registration number.

Step four: Submit and check your result.

Students can also access the result link from the following official websites:

results.gov.in

kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: Direct Link

Apart from the above mentioned official websites, students can also check their result on private result hosting websites such as manabadi.com. However, it is advisable that students check their result from official website only.

The supplementary exam result for Karnataka 2nd PUC has already been released.

In Karnataka SSLC exams this year, 8,25,468 students qualified for higher studies from the total 8,41,666 appeared for the exam.

