Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: How And Where To Check When Released

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 News: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is yet to announce the Karnataka Class 10 (SSLC 2) Supplementary Exam Result 2025. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website, karresults.nic.in, once they are declared.

The SSLC Exam 2 began on May 26 and concluded on June 2. It commenced with the first language paper and ended with papers such as Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', and Economics. All papers were conducted in a single shift from 10AM to 1.15PM.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: Here's How to check

Visit the KSEAB's official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link titled KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025

Enter the required details and submit them.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future use.

The practical and oral examinations for JTS students (subjects 56, 57, 58, and 59) were held on June 3, 2025.

The SSLC Exam 1 result was declared on April 30. This year, a total of 8,42,173 candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 5,24,984 passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 62.34 per cent.

Among the newly enrolled male students, 3,90,311 appeared for the exam, and 2,26,637 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 58.07 per cent. In comparison, 4,00,579 female students appeared, with 2,96,438 passing, marking a pass rate of 74 per cent.