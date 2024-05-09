SSLC Results 2024: Nearly 73% Qualify Exam, Topper Scores A Perfect 625

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) announced the results for the Karnataka SSLC 2024 on May 9. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of the KSEAB. The results can be found on the websites karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
As per the KSEAB data, around 6,31,204 students successfully qualified the SSLC exams in 2024, with a pass percentage of 73.40%. The pass percentage in 2023 was 83.89%.
Ankita Basappa has emerged as SSLC board exam topper with a score of 625 out of 625 in Class 10.
Nearly 8 lakh candidates appeared for the board examination across the state this year. Of the total number of students, 4.5 lakh were male and 4.3 lakh were female.
The pass percentage in urban areas is 72.83%, while that in rural areas is 74.14%.
Girls have performed better than boys in the results this year. The pass percentage of girls stood at 81.11% as against boys of 65.90%. Around 2,87,416 boys passed as against 3,43,788 girls.
The SSLC examination were held between March 25 and April 6. Practical and oral examinations for JTS students were conducted on April 8, 2024.
Steps to check the results
