TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: Class 10 Scores To Be Out Shortly, Check Details

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is scheduled to release the SSLC (Class 10th) Supplementary exam results today at 2pm. Those who took the examination can access their results by visiting the official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, using their exam roll number and date of birth.

The result of the HSE (Class 12) Supplementary examination was released earlier this month on July 26.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the board's official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Go to the result section.

Open the Supplementary result 2024 page.

Input roll number and date of birth.

Your result will appear on screen.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary examination was conducted from July 2 to 8 in single shift. Practical examinations for Science subjects took place on June 25 and 26.

A total of 8,94,264 students took the SSLC annual examination this year, the result of which was announced on May 10. As many as 8,18,743 students cleared the examination.

The pass percentage stood at 91.55 per cent in the 2024 SSLC exam, which is the highest in the last three years.

A total of 4,47,203 (88.58 per cent) boys and 4,47,061 (94.53 per cent) girls cleared the examination.