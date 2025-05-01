Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 To Be Out on May 2 By This Time, Details Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the SSLC (Class 10) results for 2025 on May 2. Students who appeared for the exams can access their scorecards on the official website - karresults.nic.in - using their registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka's Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, will formally announce the results at 11.30am from the KSEAB office in Bengaluru. The results are being released a week earlier than last year, when they were declared on May 9.

The SSLC examinations were conducted between March 21 and April 4 across multiple centers in the state. Around 9 lakh students took part in the board exams this year.

How To Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2025



Students can follow the steps below to check their results:

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

Click on the SSLC result link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Check your result and download the marksheet

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the personal details and marks listed on the scorecard. In case of discrepancies, they should contact the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board without delay.

Minimum Pass Marks And Supplementary Exam Option

To qualify, students must score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject and meet any additional criteria set by the board, including internal or practical assessments where applicable. Those who do not secure the minimum marks will have an opportunity to appear for the supplementary examinations, for which the details will be announced after the results are declared.