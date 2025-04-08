Karnataka Class 12 Results: Science Stream Registers Highest Pass Percentage

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the results for Class 12 or Second Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) today. Around 73.45 per cent students qualified the board exam. Of the total 6,37,405 students who appeared for the exam, only 4,68,439 have successfully qualified. Candidates who appeared in the board exam can access their results on the official website: karresults.nic.in

Students who are not satisfied with their results can appear for the second and third Karnataka PUC 2 exams. The board has released the schedule for the second and third rounds of the Karnataka PUC 2 exams. The Karnataka PUC 2 exam 2 will be held from April 24 to May 8, while exam 3 will be conducted between June 9 and 21.

The exam is also open for students who could not appear in the PUC 2 and 3 exam due to attendance shortage. These students can take the exam as private candidates.

The Science stream has recorded the highest percentage with 82.45 per cent. Around 2,80,933 students appeared for the exam, of which 2,31,461 have qualified. In the Commerce stream, nearly 76.07 per cent students qualified. Around 2,03,429 candidates appeared in Commerce, of which 1,55,425 passed. The Arts stream recorded the lowest pass percentage of 53.29 per cent. Of the total 1,53,043 students who took the Arts exam, 81,553 cleared it.

Over 1 lakh students have achieved Distinction marks or above 85 per cent in the Karnataka Class 12 board exam.

The pass percentage registered by the students from English medium was 81.75 per cent, whereas the pass percentage of students from Kannada medium school was 56.37 per cent.

