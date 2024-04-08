Supreme Court Halts Karnataka Board Exams For Classes 5-11, Suspends Results

The Supreme Court observed that the Karnataka High Court's ruling contradicts the RTE Act.

The Supreme Court halted the Karnataka High Court's decision, which allowed the state government to conduct board examinations for grades 5, 8, 9, and 11. It also suspended the announcement of results for these exams.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal instructed that the results should not be used for any purpose and should not be disclosed to parents either.

Expressing concern, the top court stated that Karnataka's actions are jeopardising students' futures and causing undue hardship.

Furthermore, the court noted that the Karnataka High Court's ruling appears to contradict the principles outlined in the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

"The operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed until further orders," the court declared while hearing the plea submitted by the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association Karnataka.

This plea challenges the Karnataka HC's decision on March 22, which allowed the state government to proceed with the board examinations for grades 5, 8, 9, and 11.