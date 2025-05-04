Parents Celebrate Son Who Failed His Class 10 Exam In Karnataka

It was a disappointing result. But it did not mean the end of the world. At least for the parents who chose to see the glimmer of light and kept their faith in the good old "don't give up" credo.

Abhishek Cholachagudda, a student of Basaveshwar English Medium School in Bagalkot, Karnataka, scored only 200 marks out of 600 (around 32%) and failed in all six subjects in his 10th board exams.

While his friends, on predictable lines, mocked him for failing, the student's parents stood by his side. Instead of scolding or shaming him, they cut a cake and held a small celebration to uplift his spirits.

"You may have failed in exams, but not in life. You can always try again and succeed next time," the parents told him.

Deeply moved by his parents' support, Abhishek said, "Even though I failed, my family encouraged me. I will again write the exam, pass, and succeed in life."

