The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to announce the results for Class 12 or 2nd PUC today. The results will be out by 12:30 pm. Students who appeared for the board exams will be able to access their scores on the official portal by 1:30 pm.
Once released the results will be hosted on the website: karresults.nic.in
Here are the LIVE updates on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results:
KSEAB 2nd PUC Results 2025: Results To Be Out By 12 PM
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will formally announce the results in a press conference at 12 pm. The result declaration procedure will include announcement of overall pass percentages, topper lists, best performing regions and other significant details.
Karnataka Class 12 Results: Previous Year Result Trend
In 2024, the board recorded a pass percentage of 81.15 per cent. Of the 6,81,079 students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exam, 5,52,690 qualified.
KSEAB Class 12 Results: Exam Held Under Strict Security Measures
The exam was conducted under strict security measures with around 2,342 local vigilance squads deployed in the exam centre. Around 31,000 teachers were involved in evaluating the answer sheets at 76 evaluation hubs.
Karnataka Board Class 12 Result: Over 7 Lakh Students Awaiting For Their Results
A total of 7,13,862 students appeared in the exam that was conducted from March 1-20, 2025. Of these around 3,35,468 are boys, 3,78,389 are girls, and five transgender students.