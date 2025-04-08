The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to announce the results for Class 12 or 2nd PUC today. The results will be out by 12:30 pm. Students who appeared for the board exams will be able to access their scores on the official portal by 1:30 pm.

Once released the results will be hosted on the website: karresults.nic.in

Here are the LIVE updates on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results: